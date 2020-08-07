Young man charged with sexual assault against two minors

SIBU: A 21-year-old man was produced at the Sessions Court here yesterday to face two charges for sexual assault against two minors.

Ahmad Maulana Abdullah is alleged to have physically sexually assaulted a boy and a girl in March at a house in Sentosa Barat Road.

He is charged under Section 14(a) of Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act.

The section provides for an imprisonment term not exceeding 20 years and/or whipping upon conviction.

No plea was taken.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Arif Aizuddin Masrom requested the accused to be sent to Sentosa Hospital to determine if he is fit to plead.

Sessions Court Judge Caroline Bee Majanil granted the request and the accused is to be produced in court again on Sept 8.

The accused was unrepresented.