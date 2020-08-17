King confers ‘Tun’ title to Tengku Maimun, Arshad Ayub

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 17): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) award, which carries the title ‘Tun’, to Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) pro-chancellor Tan Sri Dr Arshad Ayub.

The two prominent figures led the list of 31 recipients of the federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the King’s birthday, at the first investiture ceremony at Istana Melawati here today.

Tengku Maimun, 61, who was appointed as Chief Justice on May 2, 2019, is the first woman ever appointed to hold the highest post in the Malaysian judiciary system.

Arshad, 91, of the other hand, has been the pro-chancellor of UiTM since 2000 and is also the chancellor of Universiti Islam Malaysia (UIM) since 2019.

He has also received the Tokoh Merdeka award in 2014 and was named Tokoh Melayu Terbilang in 2012.

Also present at the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The first ceremony today also saw four leading national figures received the Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN) and 12 other received the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), both of which carry the title ‘Tan Sri’.

The recipients of the PMN award were Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The 12 people who received the PSM award were Court of Appeal president Datuk Rohana Yusuf, Public Service Department director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Army chief General Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain and Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad.

The other recipients of the award were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor and Olympic Council of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, Lotus Corporation Berhad chief executive officer Datuk R. Doraisingam, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh, Sunway Group Berhad president Datuk Chew Chee Kin, Platinum Victory Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Seri Gan Yu Chai and SENA Group of Companies founder and managing director Datuk Tan Boon Hock, who is also Optimax Holding Berhad founder and director.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’ to Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid, Court of Appeal judge P Ravinthran, Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Other recipients of the PJN award were Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, Education director-general Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim, National Security Council director-general Mohd Rabin Basir, CRSC Holdings Berhad vice-chairman Datuk Mohamed Salleh Bajuri and Low Yat Group executive director Low Gee Teong.

The King also conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) which also carries the title ‘Datuk’ to Prime Minister’s Department deputy secretary-general (management) Mohammad Ismail, Prime Minister’s Department Legal Affairs Division director-general Roziah Abudin, personal doctor to Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Dr Mahathar Abd Wahab, and personal doctor to Raja Permaisuri Agong, Dr Zanariah Hussein. – Bernama