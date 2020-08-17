Socialising, physical contact strictly prohibited during Hungry Ghost Festival events – Wee

KUCHING (Aug 17): Eating, drinking, socialising and physical contact are strictly prohibited during events in conjunction with the Hungry Ghost Festival this year, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

In addition, Wee said that participants not only had to follow the normal standard operating procedures (SOPs) to break the transmission of Covid-19 but were urged not to bring along children under the age of 12 to the events.

Guidelines for event organisers and participants, who consist mostly of charitable association members, temple organisations and houses of worship, had also been issued.

The Hungry Ghost Festival falls on Wednesday (Aug 19) this year but application forms to obtain the permit to hold events are now obtainable at the MBKS office.

“They (participants) are to duly inform us of their activities, programmes, venues, date and time. They just need to fill up our application form,” Wee told reporters at his office here today.

He noted that the basic SOPs to follow included getting the body temperature of participants, provide hand sanitisers, wearing face masks and practising social distancing at all times.

“Event organisers are required to follow the one-metre social distancing rule and depending on the size of each premise, only up to 250 people are allowed to enter the premises,” Wee added.

He said that participants were also encouraged to bring and use their own pen to fill up the attendance book.