No state, district police chiefs being controlled by gambling ‘tauke’ — IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: No state of district police chiefs are being ‘controlled’ by a gambling ‘tauke’ (boss) or syndicate in fixing the transfer and placement of any police officer and staff, said Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

While strongly refuting the allegation, the Inspector-General of Police also stressed that the police would never compromise and indeed had zero tolerance to illegal gambling.

“I always remind police officers and staff at all levels, from heads of departments to district police chiefs, to never be involved in any gambling activities or syndicate.

“The allegation that they are being controlled by such tauke or syndicate to the extent of being able to fix certain officers to fill certain posts is totally untrue,” he told Bernama after the Police Excellent Service Award ceremony at the Bukit Aman Senior Officer’s Mess here yesterday.

Abdul Hamid said matters involving the transfer and placement of police officers and staff would be discussed with the Deputy Inspector-General (Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah) and 10 heads of police departments.

“This includes finalising the transfer and placement of the officers after all debates, discussions, comments and assessments are done by a committee from the Management Department who are tasked to evaluate the suitability and potential of the officer to be transferred or promoted to a certain post,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said he had also instructed Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department to complete all investigation files opened under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 against any gambling syndicate known for having organised illegal gambling activities.

He said the police’s good reputation had been damaged by these syndicates due to their illegal activities despite having been given several warnings.

“I have given enough warnings. Action will be taken, not only against the syndicate, but also against any policemen found involved.

“I cannot accept it if any of my officers were to conspire with any gambling tauke,” he said, while stressing that no police officers or staff had been arrested for involvement in gambling activities so far. — Bernama