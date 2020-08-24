PDP urges Ali Biju not to defend Krian seat in coming state polls

MIRI (Aug 24): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Datu Penguang Manggil has urged Krian incumbent Ali Biju not to defend his seat in the coming state election in the camaraderie spirit of ‘Sarawak First’.

“In the spirit of Sarawak First, he should not defend his Krian state seat and let PDP to contest here, “ he said.

Penguang hoped that Ali will look at the bigger picture for a win-win situation by supporting PDP in Krian in the coming state election.

He said PDP is willing to reciprocate by supporting Ali in Saratok in the next general election.

Saratok is a parliamentary seat which was traditionally contested by PDP but lost to Ali who stood under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in the last general election.

Ali was sacked by PKR during the national leadership crisis earlier this year in February that saw Perikatan Nasional (PN) wresting power from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He is currently a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), a political partner in PN federal government.

PDP, on the other hand, is a component party of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which helped form the PN federal government.

PDP wants to contest in all of its traditional state seats namely Krian, Meluan, Ba Kelalan, Marudi, Baram, Tasik Biru, Batu Danau, Bekenu and Pakan.

Penguang, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government, said since GPS had a pact with PN, Bersatu should not field its candidates in those seats.

However, he said the door for negotiation remains open.

“We can always talk and compromise,” he added.

Penguang said PDP is a Sarawak homegrown political party with leaders and members who are committed to the struggle to uphold the rights and interests of all Sarawakians and the state.