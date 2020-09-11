Only seven seasoned politicians among 31 BN candidates

KOTA KINABALU: Only seven out of 31 Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah candidates in the upcoming snap election are seasoned politicians.

They include BN Sabah Chairman, Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin who would be contesting at Lamag (N.58) in Kinabatangan, one of 13 new State constituencies installed.

Bung, who is also Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman has been Kinabatangan member of parliament since 1999.

Also fielded is former Sabah chief minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Md Salleh Md Said, who would be contesting in Usukan (N.10). Salleh was also previously Information and Communications Minister. He lost during the 2018 election to Warisan candidate, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.

Meanwhile, Datuk Jumat Idris is fielded in Darau (N.17) at Sepanggar. He was previously Sepanggar MP.

Former Sabah assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment minister cum Sipitang Umno division head, Datuk Kamarlin Ombi would be contesting at N.34 Lumadan in Sipitang, while ex-Tenom MP, Datuk Raimie Unggi would be contesting at N.43 Kemabong in Tenom.

James Ratib, who is incumbent Sugut assemblyman will be defending the constituency in the upcoming election as a BN candidate.

Datuk Jafry Ariffin, who is Deputy Umno Kinabatangan chief has also been fielded to contest at N.59 Sukau, which was won by former Umno member Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman.