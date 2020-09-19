Sabah can be glorious on its own – Poon

SANDAKAN: Democratic Action Party Sabah acting chairman, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, refuted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Muyiddin Yassin’s statement that Sabah would be more glorious if led by parties that are on the same path with the Federal Government.

Poon, who will be defending his Tanjong Papat seat under Warisan Plus, said the Prime Minister should be honest, because the truth is that the parties under Perikatan Nasional are not united at all.

“They have each named their own desired chief minister, and they are different people. Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Umno president) chose Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin as chief minister; Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor nominated himself as chief minister representing Perikatan Nasional.

“What is worse is that Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah are fighting against each other in 17 state seats in the state election!

“Sabahans do not need to be confused this way.

Sabahans only have to unite to return Sabah to Warisan Plus, and our only candidate for chief minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

“I hope that Sabahans would be able to see which representatives, which parties truly care for the state.

Sabahans do not need to be ‘on the same path’ with the Federal Government to be united and move forward,” he said.

Poon said this at a joint press conference with Warisan Plus Elopura candidate, incumbent Calvin Chong Ket Kiun, in Bandar Letat here, yesterday.