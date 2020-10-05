LEVEL UP KL 2020 propels regional gaming talents to the global stage

KUALA LUMPUR: The brainchild of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), LEVEL UP KL returns for a 6th edition from October 10 until November 22, 2020.

This year, the regional event will be conducted virtually and is expected to attract more than 50,000 gamers, developers, distributors and visitors from across 30 countries.

The nearly two-month long event has a very packed schedule, featuring activities that cater to businesses within the video games industry and the public alike. Kicking things off is the Southeast Asia (SEA) Game Jam Online, a first for this platform, featuring 100 game developers from across the Southeast Asian region. Like previous iterations, it will still be a 36-hour hackathon, in which participants will compete for a chance to win RM6,000 in cash prizes.

Right after is one of the main events for LEVEL UP KL 2020 – the Business Connection. Now virtualised, this online meeting platform will provide a more immersive and interactive discussion and networking environment as it connects top industry experts, Southeast Asian games studios and aspiring video game developers.

The event then continues with the two-day industry conference, featuring a wide swath of ecosystem players. This includes the likes of Nintendo, Roblox, Steam, Ubisoft Singapore, Larian Studios, and Unity, all of whom will be speaking on game development, technology and commercialisation.

Taking place concurrently is the Business Expo, an online games industry trade event for local and regional video games studios to promote their product and services.

There will also be masterclass workshops and a Virtual Career Fair for those keen on joining the industry.

The most anticipated games festival in the region will not be complete without the SEA Game Showcase, another main event that will run from October 19 until November 15, 2020, featuring exclusive promotions, video game demos and special deals for the top games that were developed in region.

This will then culminate in the SEA Game Awards, another highly anticipated event that recognises the best and latest games developed in Southeast Asia.

There will also be an e-sports webinar and several e-sports tournaments that offer budding and seasoned professional gamers a chance to get part of the prize pool that is worth RM120,000.

MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri expressed her excitement for the event, now one of Southeast Asia’s must go-to video games developers conference and showcase. More so this year, the digital games market has been an outlier within the global economy as it far surpasses previous and current expectations, as the pandemic forced many to spend more time at home.

“In 2015, there were only 372 attendees and last year, that number more than quadrupled to 1,791. This is a strong indication that the video games industry in Southeast Asia is on an unstoppable growth trajectory.

“With the pandemic forcing many to work from the comforts of their homes, we are also witnessing a spike in the popularity of video games that are primarily an at-home type activity.

“Therefore, we are positive that this trend will be reflected in this edition of LEVEL UP KL as we are expecting to reach 5,000,000 people via social media and record 50,000 registered visitors for its first-ever virtualised event,” she added.

Globally, the video game market is projected to be worth US$159 billion in 2020, around four times more than box office revenues (US$43 billion in 2019) and almost three times higher than music industry revenues (US$57 billion in 2019). The biggest market, by industry revenue gains, is Asia-Pacific with almost 50 per cent of that being the games market by value.

“From 2019, we strengthened our efforts to position Malaysia as a regional powerhouse for the gaming industry through the introduction of the Digital Content Ecosystem (DICE) strategy. LEVEL UP KL 2020 is an additional effort that validates Malaysia as the preferred destination for the regional game development ecosystem,” highlighted MDEC Digital Creative Content vice president Hasnul Hadi, in antipation of the event.