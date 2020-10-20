MBKS constantly improving to meet needs of city, says Mayor Wee

KUCHING: The city council is constantly aware of its huge responsibilities to meet public demand for better facilities and services, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“Conscientious steps are regularly being taken towards improving various resources, so that the council can ensure the best output of services to the city,” said Wee when officiating a four-day ‘MBKS Innovation Week 2020’ at its headquarters here today.

Wee said the council had devoted much time, energy and money towards improving various municipal facilities and services over the past several years – earning a mixture of appreciation and also some degree of indifference from the public.

He added the introduction of a balance score card, key focus activity, MS ISO 9001:2015, key performance indicators and Innovative and Creative Circle were a welcome addition towards improving the quality management of the council.

“As a long-established organisation, we as a team have the skills and talents to be the model local council that others inspire to emulate. A local council that is committed to teamwork, integrity, sustainability, continuous improvement, professionalism and caring.”

The mayor also stressed that ‘thinking outside of the box’ and asking the question ‘why not’ were important criteria for creative inventions to bring about greater efficiency in the council’s daily operation and required strategic planning beforehand.

“Strategic planning requires structures and resources to be aligned with strategic goals so that the public service is positioned to respond to external and future challenges.”

Wee said the council had already came up with a number of innovations such as Tugalizer, Camoflec, i-People application, Qmunity App and Document Digitalization and Document Management System to ensure the smooth running of the city hall.

Meanwhile, Wee also thanked ‘Divine Will Society Kuching’ for donating six beds and 10 wheelchairs to the council to be distributed to the less fortunate individuals of the society.

The exhibition, that showcased the council’s efforts in improving its services and facilities, is open to the public until this Friday (Oct 23).