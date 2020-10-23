Dark horse Lancelot sets world record

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A Friesian stallion born at Leisure Farm, here, will be the world record holder in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first horse of that breed to be successfully born and bred in the Asian continent.

The horse named Lancelot was born at the House of Friesian Stud at Leisure Farm on March 3, 2019 and will be given this recognition in December after the documentation process is completed.

Apart from the world record, Lancelot is also recognised in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as the first Friesian horse born in this country, which also saw the company, Stal De Fryslan (SDF) Sdn Bhd, receive the MBR recognition for ‘First Friesian Horse Breeding and Riding Stud Farm’ last September.

Lancelot, which is one year and six months old and weighs 350kg, is currently owned and under the care of SDF.

SDF Global managing director and head of Marketing and Sales Operations, John Peter said it took 10 years to develop and study the breed to see the level of Friesian adaptability and survival in a tropical and hot climate.

“All this while, no one ever dared to take the risk because Friesians hail from cold countries and they feared that snow horses could not survive in hot weather.

“However, we were brave enough to bring in three Friesian horses from the Netherlands before one of them gave birth to Lancelot here.

“This proves that this breed can survive in Malaysia’s hot weather,” he told a press conference here today with SDF founder and CEO, Leonie Campbell and SDF assistant director M. Sooriyan also present.

Peter said: “Friesian horses are a breed from the Friesland region of the Netherlands that is popular for sporting activities, shows, ceremonies or royal processions.

“It is also the most beautiful horse breed in the world besides having its own characteristics such as resilience, speed, ability to jump high and is only born black.

“This breed was also used by the Dutch army to fight in the war back in the day.”

According to him, Friesians can live up to 35 years and currently, there are only 70,000 Friesian horses out of a total of 58 million horse population worldwide.

“It is worth RM250,000 to RM10 million, depending on its hereditary characteristics and level of training given,” he said, adding that the company planned to create a world-class Friesian horse farm in the state, thus making it the first in Asia. — Bernama