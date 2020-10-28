Perak state assembly passes Bill to lower eligible age of electoral candidates

IPOH: The Perak State Legislative Assembly yesterday passed a Bill to amend the state constitution to lower the voting age and the eligible age of electoral candidates from 21 to 18.

The amendment to Article 30 of the state Constitution tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who is also Chenderiang state assemblyman, was unanimously approved

after four assemblymen representing the government and the opposition, debated the issue.

Ahmad Faizal said the amendment to the Bill was made to be in line with the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019 which came into effect on Sept 11, 2019 after it was amended earlier in July.

“This is a significant move which will have a long lasting impact on the state and the future generation.

“I call on all elected representatives in the state assembly to work together in realising our aspiration to give our youth the opportunity to contribute their energy and ideas for the sake of strengthening our democracy, “ he said when winding up debate on the Bill during the state assembly sitting at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here yesterday.

Earlier, the assembly also unanimously approved without debate the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

The motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was tabled following His Majesty’s decree on Oct 25 calling for the people, regardless of background and political ideology to unite by setting aside all differences and disputes.

“The Perak state assembly is of the view that His Majesty had taken into account the needs of the people and the interests of all parties,” he said when presenting the motion.

Ahmad Faizal said the assembly also expressed their unwavering support to Sultan Nazrin on his call to adapt to the new normal and to abide by the rules in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and to avoid an economic crisis, when opening the first meeting of the third session of the 14th

Perak legislative assembly last May.

The state assembly sitting which lasted about three and a half hours yesterday was postponed to a date to be determined later. — Bernama