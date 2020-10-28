Shopkeeper fined RM5,500 for selling cigarettes below minimum price

SARIKEI: A 38-year old man was fined RM5,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here for committing two offences under Control of Tobacco Products Regulations 2004.

Magistrate Iris Awen Jon meted out the fine after the accused, surnamed Tiong, pleaded guilty to both offences.

According to facts of the case, Tiong was caught selling cigarettes below the minimum price and having in his possession 42 packets of cigarettes without any health hazard warning message and image imprinted on them.

He committed the offence, under regulation 15(4A) and regulation 15(5) of Control of Tobacco Product Act 2004, at his retail shop here last February.

Pressing for a deterrent penalty, prosecuting officer from Sarikei Health Office, Tazudin Murni told the court that the accused had been fined for similar offences in February and April last year.