Covid-19: 1 new positive case involving 4-year-old recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 16): Sarawak today recorded one Covid-19 positive case in Miri, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,041.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman and deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the latest case involved a local four-year-old boy who had close contact with cases 829 and 883 related to the Green Hill Cluster.

The SDMC chairman said the boy underwent his first screening on Oct 28 and his results came back negative on Oct 31.

The boy then underwent his second screening on Nov 14 and was found positive for Covid-19, he added.

“Case 1,041 (the boy) is a family member and close contact from the same household to Case 829 and Case 883. He is asymptomatic.

“He is now being isolated and warded at the Miri Hospital. He is a close contact to positive cases related to the Green Hill Cluster,” Uggah said at the daily SDCM Covid-19 update press conference here.

He said so far five clusters were still active in the state. They are the Green Hill Cluster with 91 cases to date including the Miri boy, Jalan Abell Cluster with 15 cases, Baki Cluster with 33 cases, Seladah Cluster with nine cases, and Wisma Saberkas Cluster with 44 cases.

Uggah also announced that there were five cases who have recovered and discharged, all from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

At present, he said, 91 Covid-19 patients were still being isolated and treated in hospitals throughout the state, where 81 were in the SGH and 10 in Miri Hospital.

None were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but one in SGH required a ventilator to help the patient to breath properly, he added.

The death toll in the state remains at 19.

Meanwhile, Uggah said Sarawak recorded five new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, with two still waiting for their lab test results.

He said the state also recorded 328 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it a total of 2,858 cases being quarantined in 31 hotels across the state.