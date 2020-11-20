Ismail Sabri: Covid-19 test now a must for foreign workers in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, KL and Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): All migrant workers in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan are now required to test for Covid-19 regardless of their sector, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was decided after the Health Ministry assessed a higher risk of Covid-19 infections in this group compared to local workers.

Ismail Sabri said testing costs would be split between the Social Services Organisation (Perkeso) and the foreign workers’ employers if the workers were Perkeso contributors. – Malay Mail

