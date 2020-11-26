3 lucky punters strike it rich during Covid-19 pandemic, winning RM22 mln Magnum Jackpot and Magnum Life Grand Prize

KUCHING (Nov 26): Three Magnum punters will forever remember Nov 18 and Nov 25 as the best days in their life, making two of them instant millionaires, with the other taking early retirement.

On Nov 18, two Perak businessmen became instant millionaires after winning RM11,139,165 each, after splitting the RM22,278,330 first prize in Magnum’s Jackpot, while another man from Kuala Lumpur won the Magnum Life Grand Prize of RM1,000 every day for 20 years the following week.

The first Jackpot winner found success with the two numbers 7700 (2nd prize) and 4800 (3rd prize), which were combinations of his favourite numbers. He placed RM10 on 5-Straight bet lines.

A long time Magnum player, the winner could not believe his eyes when he checked the results on the Magnum mobile app.

“I could not believe I won the Jackpot, and even asked my wife to double and triple check the results! To win this, is a dream come true. Only RM2 for a chance to win big, that’s the main reason I continue to play 4D Jackpot every draw,” he added.

The second Jackpot winner placed RM12 on System Bet 4, with two numbers hitting the jackpot, 7700 (2nd prize) and 4800 (3rd prize).

“Being a loyal Magnum 4D player, I have played every draw for the past 40 years. This time around, I was inspired by the numbers from Magnum 4D notices and buntings and decided to bet three draws in a row (advance draws) on the Magnum 4D Jackpot game. I could not believe my luck, and with this fortune I will be able to clear off all my debts and loans. My family will definitely be better off after this,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Magnum Life Grand Prize winner, who was unemployed for almost a year, struck it rich with the winning combination numbers of 2, 10, 13, 19, 23, 25, 26, and 30, which he personally chose.

“I’m really happy and excited. The biggest winnings I’ve gotten from Magnum is RM2,000, so winning the Magnum Life Grand Prize is beyond my wildest expectations. I plan to purchase a house to settle down for marriage with this winning. The Magnum Life game is just so easy to play as it only takes RM1 to bet,” said the winner.

Meanwhile, Magnum in a statement said that it was wonderful news that its customers are winning big, especially during these challenging times with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On top of helping them to ease their financial burdens, we also provide an opportunity for them to secure the future for their family,” it said in a statement today.

Similarly, all Magnum outlets are continuously adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs); enforcing social distancing, temperature screening, providing hand sanitizers to customers and also advising customers to purchase up to six advance draws to save customers from making numerous trips to the outlets.

“We also advice out customers to prepare their lucky numbers before entering the outlets, and to purchase numbers during off-peak hours to avoid potential congestion.”