CM: Petroleum companies operating in Sarawak continue to pay SST for first half of this year

KUCHING (Dec 2): Petroleum companies operating in Sarawak have continued to pay State Sales Tax (SST) for the first half of this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“They have paid for the first six months. I cannot reveal, but one thing for sure is they have paid us,” he told reporters after launching the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) today.

Sarawak last year collected RM3.08 billion from the five percent SST on petroleum products after it was enforced last hear.

When tabling the 2021 State Budget last month, Abang Johari said Sarawak anticipated revenue of RM3.687 billion from SST of which RM3.034 billion will come from crude oil, liquefied natural gas and other petroleum products.

On another matter, Abang Johari said Sarawak government and its counterparts in neighboring Indonesian province of West Kalimantan are negotiating a formal collaboration to supply cooking gas, sugar and rice across the border.

“A lot of our friends across the border are buying our gas but not through formal sort of arrangement.

“The West Kalimantan government wrote to us a letter requesting us to have some collaboration in terms of supplying cooking gas as well as food sugar and rice. We are collaborating, having meetings with them,” he said.