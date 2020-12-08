Police intercept 2 packages containing RM55,000 worth of drugs couriered from Kelantan

SIBU (Dec 8): Police have intercepted two packages containing RM55,000 worth of drugs sent via a courier service from Kelantan to Sibu yesterday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the packages containing 1.1 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs believed to be syabu worth RM50,000 and two kilogrammes of compressed dried leaves believed to be cannabis worth RM5,000 were sent from Kelantan to a fake address in Sibu about two months ago.

“We have been waiting for somebody to claim it at the courier service office at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here but nobody turned up to do so,” he told a press conference at University College Technology Sarawak (UCTS) here today.

Following that, Aidi said a team from the Sibu Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) conducted an inspection on the packages at the courier service centre yesterday at about 1.30pm.

He said the police had tried to trace the receiver based on the address on the packages but the address was later found to be nonexistent.

“We have contacted and cooperating with our counterpart in Kelantan to detect the sender,” he added.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

On another case, Aidi said Sarawak NCID believed they had crippled a drug trafficking syndicate named ‘Geng Apoi Sungai Merah’ with the arrest of six individuals in a raid on Dec 6.

He said the individuals, comprising two local men, three local women and a China man aged between 18 and 39 were arrested during the raid on a house at Jalan Wawasan here at around 9.30am.

“Our inspection found various types of drugs with total weight 644 grammes worth RM15,847. We have also seized a car worth RM70,000 and cash totalling RM6,556,” he added.

Aidi said a check conducted on one of the suspects found that he had five previous criminal records under Dangerous Drugs Act.

He added all of the suspects tested were positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The suspects are being remanded for seven days until Dec 14.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B, Section 39A(2), Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Also present were Sarawak NCID head ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin, Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit and Sibu NCID acting head Insp Tengku Mohd Faisal Tengku Yeng.