Health minister ordered into quarantine due to Covid-19 close contact

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said he has been placed under home quarantine after his exposure to a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

He said the home surveillance order was effective until December 18.

“The order was issued after the Health Ministry’s risk assessment concluded that I was a close contact with a media worker who was at my office last Saturday. This person is positive for Covid-19 and symptomatic,” he said in a statement.

Dr Adham did not disclose the result of his initial Covid-19 test following the exposure.

The minister said he would continue performing his duties until the expiry of the order.

He also insisted that there would be no exceptions in such scenarios and that all such orders must be obeyed to break the Covid-19 infection chain.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 959 new Covid-19 cases. – Malay Mail