PBK chief urges CM to issue statement to stop all quarters from stirring up ‘Darul Hana’ issue

KUCHING (Dec 16): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan has called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to come up with a statement to stop all quarters from debating or stirring up the issue on the use of the term ‘Darul Hana’ to refer to Sarawak.

Voon said this is important as the chief minister’s recent statement saying that Sarawak government never used the term ‘Darul Hana’ to refer to Sarawak is not enough to cool off the heat caused by some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals about this issue.

“The chief minister has to come (up) with a statement to stop all quarters from debating or stirring this issue because it will not benefit any party who are for or against the name ‘Darul Hana’ be used as the name for Sarawak.

“This is a very dangerous game if allowed unchecked because this could disrupt the racial harmony and lead to racial rioting among the various races in Sarawak. At the end of the day no one will benefit but loss of property and lives,” he said in a press statement today.

Calling on those involved not to bring Malayan-style politics into Sarawak, Voon reminded everyone Sarawak is not a place to play racial politics.

“It is (also) not a place to show whose religion is more powerful and more godly against the other,” he added.

Voon said Sarawak is a secular state and everyone should respect each other irrespective of their religious beliefs, colour and race.

“Parti Bumi Kenyalang also hope the state government shall be sensitive not to simply name any building, roads and structures that does not reflect the harmony and multi cultural life of Sarawakians.”. he added.

On Sunday, PAS Sarawak had defended its use of ‘Darul Hana’ to describe Sarawak and also denied claims by activists that the Islamic party was attempting to change Sarawak’s identity from a secular state to one that’s focus on a single religion.

The party’s state commissioner Jofri Jaraiee said ‘Darul Hana’, which was used during the rule of Sultan Tengah from 1627 to 1657, is a term that meant a harmonious and safe place for everyone.

On Dec 6, five local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) namely Dayak Think Tank Association, Dayak National Congress, Sarawak Iban Association, Persatuan Balang Balai Nyabong, and Sarawak Dayak Iban Association Miri, said the continued use of Darul Hana could disrupt racial and religious harmony in the state.

They also accused PAS of distorting history as they said Sultan Tengah only ruled a small area around present-day Kuching and was only a minor portion of today’s modern Sarawak.