Lee: Stay safe, obey traffic laws this holiday season to avoid accidents

KUCHING (Dec 18): Road users are reminded to abide by the state’s traffic laws, especially during the Christmas celebration period to reduce the number of road accidents.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said based on studies by his ministry and other agencies, the most common cause of road accidents was human error.

“For this year’s Christmas, I want everyone to drive carefully so that all of you can reach your destination safely and celebrate Christmas with your family,” said Lee.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the launch of a Christmas Road Safety Campaign together with Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail at Boulevard Shopping Mall here this morning.

Lee also his ministry will soon launch a road safety campaign called ABC — Awareness, Behaviour and Change.

Awareness, he said, is to inculcate a safety culture among road users to be aware of traffic laws and the best practices on how to avoid road accidents, especially fatal ones.

He added that for ‘Behaviour’, road users must always use their turn signal when entering a junction or changing lanes; do not jump the red light; tailgate; or drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“This brings us to ‘C’ which is change. We want all road users to change their behaviour and mindset to be more disciplined on the road and observe safety for themselves and for others,” he added.

On another note, Lee revealed that the number of registered vehicles including car, motorcycles and lorries in Sarawak has increased from 94,535 in the year 2015 to 381,705 this year.

He added that with the increasing number of vehicles on the road, the chances of an accident to occur will also grow in tandem.

However, Lee said that due to the Movement Control Order which started in March this year, the number of road accidents in the state has decreased.

Between Jan to Nov this year, Sarawak has recorded a total of only 14,570 cases (276 fatal) as compared to the same period in 2019 which recorded a total of 19,581 cases (329 fatal).

Meanwhile, also speaking was Aidi who said police will not mount any extra roadblocks besides the ones that were set-up under Ops Benteng in Lawas, Lundu, Bau, Serian, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu.

Police together with the other relevant agencies, he said, will however conduct patrols and monitor the roads to ensure that road users continue to abide the law.

Also present at the press conference were Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Safety head Datuk Hasbullah Ali, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu and representatives from the Fire and Rescue Department, Road Transport Department, Civil Defence Force and the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board.