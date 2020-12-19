Six arrested over fight at Beaufort restaurant

BEAUFORT: Police arrested six men for causing disturbance which resulted in injuries of two victims at a restaurant, here on Friday night.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Ab Razak said the incident happened due to an argument between the restaurant owner and a couple of walk-in customers around 11.30 pm on Dec 18.

“On the day of the incident, four men came to the restaurant and requested to buy two cartons of beer.

“An argument however broke out between the restaurant owner with one of the four men.

“The group of men then left the premises but threatened to bring more friends back to the restaurant.

“A friend of the restaurant owner, who witnessed the whole incident, then went and lodged a police report at the Beaufort police station.

“While the friend was making a police report, he received a phone call from the restaurant owner telling him that the group of men had come back to the restaurant.

“Police immediately rushed to the restaurant and upon reaching the location, saw several people were fighting inside and outside of the restaurant

“Police however managed to stop the fight and detained all those involved,” he said.

Azmir also said that two men sustained injuries on their head which were believed inflicted with hard and sharp objects.

Police recovered a 27-inch machete and a belt buckle that were believed used in the incident, while three machetes and an axe were also found inside a bag.

Investigation is still ongoing as the case is being investigated under Section 148 and Section 324 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons or missiles at riot and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means respectively.