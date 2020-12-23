Wee: PN govt should reconsider decision to stop funding Chinese independent schools

KUCHING (Dec 23): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government has been urged to reconsider its decision to discontinue the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s policy of funding Chinese independent schools.

In making the call, the chairman of the Board of Management Committee for Kuching Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No.1, 3 and 4, Dato Richard Wee said: “If it is (confirmed), then it is disappointing. We have been hoping that the funding that was started two years ago will be continued to show that the government’s recognition of the contribution in the nation building by the Chinese independent schools.”

Instead of discontinuing funding for Chinese independent schools, Wee said the federal government should emulate the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government’s educational policy, particularly in providing assistance and recognition to the state Chinese independent schools.

“I strongly urge our federal government to review their decision and hope that they could continue the policy of the past government to provide the annual grant to the Chinese independent schools throughout the nation,” said added.

Today, it was reported that Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in a written Parliamentary reply to Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching dated Dec 15 confirmed that the previous PH government’s policy of funding Chinese independent schools had been discontinued.