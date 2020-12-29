Covid-19: 4 new positive cases detected in Sarawak today, all imported

KUCHING (Dec 29): Sarawak today recorded four new positive Covid-19 cases, all of which have been classified as imported cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,114.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update statement today said two cases were detected in Kuching and one case in Betong and Sibu respectively. All cases are asymptomatic.

“Case 1,111 involves a local female who returned from Johor, boarding a flight from Senai International Airport, Johor to Sibu Airport on Dec 26. Upon arrival, the case underwent a Covid-19 swab test and tested positive for the virus on Dec 28.

“The case alongside nine other family members were ordered to undergo a 14-day home quarantine in Betong and are equipped with QR-coded wristbands. The case was referred to Sibu Hospital for further action,” the committee said.

Case 1,112 involves a local male who had just returned from Kuala Lumpur, boarding a flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Sibu Airport on Dec 27.

The case underwent a rT-PCR test and was found positive for the virus on Dec 29 and was equipped with a QR-coded wristband.

“The case is currently under investigation and active case detection is currently underway. The case is classified as an import case where he was infected when he was in Johor,” SDMC said.

Case 1,113 involves a local male who returned from Liberia, Africa on Dec 22 and landed at KLIA before arriving at Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Dec 26.

SDMC said the case had underwent the rT-PCR test four times when he was at Liberia before returning to Malaysia with the last test conducted on Dec 20. He was found negative for the virus.

“The case had also underwent RTK Antigen test when he arrived at KLIA on Dec 24 and was not reactive to Covid-19. Before continuing his journey to Kuching, the case spent two nights at KLIA departure hall.

“When he arrived at KIA on Dec 26, the case underwent a rT-PCR test and was later found positive on Dec 28. The case was ordered to undergo compulsory 10-day quarantine at a quarantine centre and the remaining four days at home,” the statement said.

Case 1,114 involves a local male who returned to Kuching from Johor on Dec 27. When he arrived at KIA on Dec 25, the case underwent the rT-PCR test and was found positive on Dec 28.

The case was ordered to undergo a compulsory 10-day quarantine at a quarantine centre and the remaining four days at home. He was referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

SDMC said there are two new cases recovered and discharged today, with one case discharged from SGH and Miri Hospital respectively.

This brings the total number of recoveries and discharges to 1,064 or 95.51 percent of the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the state.

Currently, there are 29 cases receiving treatment and are isolated in hospitals — out of which 14 of them are at SGH and five cases in Miri Hospital, Bintulu Hospital and Sibu Hospital respectively.

There are four new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases detected today.