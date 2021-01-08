China investors interested in building ‘sky train’ – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah needs to increase her effort to attract foreign investors to help develop the State.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Bung Moktar Radin said that having more foreign investors would mean more development can take place.

“Of course, we already have investors coming from China and from Hong Kong who have shown interest to invest in the State,” he said at a dinner event with former Umno Youth heads in 1991 at a hotel near here on Thursday.

Bung, who is also Works Minister said investors from China are interested in building the sky train which is part of his ministry’s plan.

He added that the foreign investors have also expressed interest in the agriculture sector.

“We will be meeting with government linked corporations (GLCs) to lure foreign investors to come,” he said.

He also said it is imperative that the state government assist investors and that this should be a continued effort.

He said that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is committed to bringing change in terms of development and is focused on moving forward.

“We don’t want to repeat past mistakes of the previous government. What is important is for us to find a solution to do the best for the state and for the people,” he said.

At the same time, Bung also urged his colleagues in Umno to set aside their personal political leanings.

He said that the future of the state can be improved, and urged them to come closer to the people at the grassroot level to understand the true aspirations of the people.

Bung, who is also Kinabatangan member of parliament said that he adopts the open door policy and welcomes views, opinions and ideas that would help in planning and implementing development programmes for the welfare of the people.