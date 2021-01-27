Telang Usan rep advises public to take Covid-19 pandemic seriously

MIRI (Jan 27: Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau is urging those who have been to places where Covid-19 cases have been detected to take all the necessary steps to keep themselves and everyone around them safe.

“Anyone who have been to places where positive Covid-19 cases were published must take the necessary steps by immediately going for swab test and isolate themselves.

“Do not wait to be called by the authorities,” he said when contacted today.

He opined that infectious disease spread very fast because there were those who knew that they had been to locations where the positive cases were detected, but did not take the necessary steps outlined by the authorities.

“They were within the places of a positive case but they are in denial or do not care and having this ‘tidak apa’ attitude. This should not happen.

“I was told by a former Covid-19 patient of what he went through while being hospitalised and he do not wish to go through the same experience for a second time. So why not take this Covid-19 pandemic seriously?

“We cannot rely on the authorities alone to act, but we need everyone on planet earth to co-operate,” he said.

In view of this, he advised the public not to hold any gathering, no matter how small it is.

He also urged couples who are planning to hold their engagement or wedding reception in the first half of this year to postpone it for their own sake and the sake of public safety and health.

“If they really cannot wait and must have it done, then do it privately, only with the presence of their parents, siblings and authorised church agent.

“Later on, once the situation permits, then they can have their big celebration as planned. But right now, we need to modify and change our lifestyles a bit to stay safe,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, for teachers, school staff and their families members who need to go back for school reopening in his constituency and Ulu Baram, he urged them to be 100 per cent sure that they are free from Covid-19 before going to their respective place of work.

“In this situation we are going through now, this applies to all Sarawakians, Peninsular Malaysians and Sabahans teachers as well as others.

“Also, my advice to those who want to travel from Lawas and Limbang to Miri city, as well as those who need to go to these two divisions which only route is through Long Lama, please refrain or temporarily stop your plan now until further notice.

“We have set up a road-blocks at Long Lama town to prevent this movement. If you do not have the required police permit, you will be asked to turn back. This will definitely cause hardship to you.

“Therefore please get the necessary police permit. Please bear in mind, all these measures needed to be done to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he remarked.