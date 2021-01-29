2,700 food packages ready to be sent to Kampung Sungai Ud, says welfare officer

MUKAH (Jan 29): A total of 2,700 food packages are ready to be sent to residents at Kampung Sungai Ud in Dalat that is being placed under a 14-day targeted Movement Control Order (MCO) starting Jan 28.

Mukah division social welfare officer Haslinda Suku said the food aid could last for about a week.

“We will send food supplies in stages and some of the food packages have been sent to the people,” he told Utusan Borneo, adding that the Mukah Disaster Management Committee ordered the delivery of the food supply to the folks at the affected area.

She also said that the welfare department was also assisted by Mukah Welfare Volunteers Organisation.

Meanwhile, Mukah Resident Hamdiah Bakir said food assistance was very needed for the people at the affected area at this time.

“Five roadblocks were already set up at the area to contain the virus. We hope that all residents can cooperate with the health workers in the swab test,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Sungai Ud consists of 240 houses with a total population of 1,332.