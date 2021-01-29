Covid-19 mass screening in Sibujaya on Sunday to contain infections

SIBU (Jan 29): A Covid-19 mass screening will be conducted at Sibujaya market this Sunday after infections were detected in the township, said Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

“The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Sibujaya up to yesterday is 89 cases,” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted today to confirm talk of the screening operation.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, meanwhile, urged the people of Sibujaya to stay calm and cooperate with the authorities if the township is placed under lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

He said he was concerned that the number of Covid-19 cases would escalate in the township in the coming days.

“Sibujaya is one of the biggest and most successful newly planned townships in Sarawak. It has an estimated population of over 30,000 and more than 7,000 units of houses or commercial buildings.

“As such, Sibujaya is indeed facing a huge challenge in the next few weeks. We must work together to overcome this challenge,” Sempurai said in press statement today.

He appealed to Sibujaya residents that in the likely event that Covid-19 PCR swab tests were necessary, they must voluntarily come forward to be tested in an orderly manner.

“In the likely event that Sibujaya will be completely locked down, please stay calm and fully cooperate with the police. No one is allowed to leave Sibu Jaya without proper authority from the police.

“All residents must strictly practice SOP (standard operating procedure). Please stay at home and do not leave your houses. At all times, no social gathering is allowed in Sibujaya,” he said.

In this connection, Sempurai appealed to the police to take stern actions by issuing heavy compounds without further warning to those people who openly flout the rules and regulations of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by organising social gatherings.

He expressed regret to note that many employers in Sibujaya, even those which are not categorised under essential services, were operating with full workforce.

Under the rules and regulations of MCO, only businesses providing essential services are allowed to operate with a maximum of 30 per cent workforce, he pointed out.

Sempurai said SRDC fully supports the requirements to apply for work permits to the police.

“It is a good policy to deter employers who adamantly operate with a full work force. However, many people told us that the police should provide e-applications so that businessmen do not need to queue up outside the police stations,” he remarked.

Sibu was placed under the MCO on Jan 16 and the order has since been extended to Feb 14.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 positive cases today with 74 cases from the cluster alone, adding to the statewide total of 171 daily cases.

The State Disaster Management Committee in a statement said yesterday the total number of positive cases involving this cluster has now reached 1,704 cases.