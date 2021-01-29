Police set up roadblock to Kampung Bedega to limit quarantined villagers movement

KUCHING (Jan 29): The Serian district police have set up a roadblock leading to Kampung Bedega since Jan 27 to prohibit the movement of villagers under quarantine.

Serian District Police Chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the roadblock is mounted along a shortcut from Kampung Bedega to Kampung Rituh.

Aswandy was asked to respond to a viral message that had been circulating on WhatsApp since yesterday.

“However, the viral message also includes three new Covid-19 hotspots which is untrue,” said Aswandy.

In the purported message, it was mentioned that the new hotspots are Pasar Tapah, Pasar Beratok and Pasar Siburan.

The police, he said, did not issue any statements regarding new hotspots in the Serian and Padawan area.

Therefore, he is advising the public to not spread fake news that could create unnecessary panic.

“However, there is nothing wrong for us to be careful and limiting our movements. We must also follow the standard operating procedures in our fight to break the infection chain of the Covid-19 virus,” he added.