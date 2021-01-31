Covid-19: MCO in Kapit, Song from Feb 2 to Feb 15

KUCHING (Jan 31): Kapit and Song will be placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) for two weeks from Feb 2 to Feb 15, announced the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

“SDCM has had a meeting which decided that MCO will be enforced in Kapit and Song from 12.01am Feb 2 to 11.59pm Feb 15, for 14 days,” said SDMC in its daily update statement.

Based on the statement, seven new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Song today.

Presently, the status of Kapit remains as an orange zone given that along with Sarikei, Subis and Betong districts, they recorded a total of 120 local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police have issued a total of 13 compound notices to individuals who had flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP).

It added that seven of the compound notices were issued in Miri followed by four in Sibu and two in Padawan.