Agong calls on people to remain disciplined in complying with SOP

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 31): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed hope that the people will continue to practise self-control and adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government while the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King also advised the people to remain calm, strong and resilient in facing the Movement Control Order (MCO) and implementation of the state of emergency in the interest of and for the safety of the people and country.

“Indeed with the implementation of the MCO, His Majesty much understands the challenges faced, particularly the people’s daily economic activities which have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in statement to the media in conjunction with Federal Territory Day tomorrow.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has also expressed appreciation to the people, particularly the frontliners who have shown a high spirit of solidarity, togetherness and resilience in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Ahmad Fadil said the Covid-19 pandemic had given a very meaningful lesson to Malaysians and His Majesty was grateful that all parties could handle and fight this crisis with their caring attitude.

According to the King, the caring spirit was very visible through the efforts of the frontliners who toiled day and night in containing the pandemic.

“It is also clear through the noble efforts of the government and volunteers in assisting the needy and also through compliance with the SOP by the general public.

“His Majesty stresses that PRIHATIN is not just a slogan, but it encompasses all the thoughts that went into the drawing up of the government policy up to the stage of implementation and delivery.

“Although the government is in a difficult situation, the people’s welfare is not neglected,” said Ahmad Fadil.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the theme of this year’s Federal Territory Day, ‘Federal Territory, Caring Territory’, His Majesty also called on the people to remain patriotic and love their Federal Territory by always having a deep caring attitude towards one another.

This includes caring for the family, friends, neighbours, employees and people around.

In conjunction with Federal Territory Day, His Majesty advised the people to carry out their social responsibilities and uphold noble values in their local communities to ensure continued and lasting harmony.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this is in line with FT Day’s theme this year “Federal Territory, Caring Territory,” which fits the aspirations of the Federal Territories Ministry and its agencies of prioritising the people’s wellbeing and sustenance through various economic and welfare initiatives.

“His Majesty was informed that the Federal Territories Ministry, through its Wilayah Prihatin (Caring Territory) programme has come up with various initiatives for those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is in line with the spirit of these initiatives in assisting affected groups regardless of race, religion and political affiliation,” Ahmad Fadil said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya also act as lifelines that generate the country’s growth by contributing 13.5 per cent of last year’s gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, economic growth only matters when the people have sufficient income, comfortable housing, access to quality education, good health, sustainable environment and continued security and protection.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fadil also took the opportunity to extend his congratulations and appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah in conjunction with His Majesty’s second anniversary of being appointed the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“May Allah SWT continue to bless Tuanku’s rule, Daulat Tuanku,” said Ahmad Fadil. – Bernama