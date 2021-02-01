Sarawak nasi lemak stall owner who fed strays now in Shah Alam, gives the poor free food

PETALING JAYA (Feb 1): The renowned Nasi Lemak Jambatan Tamparuli (NLJT) stall from Kuching, Sarawak has moved to Selangor.

The stall owner Ustaz Mohd Ali Jainneh, who went viral last year for befriending a dog who frequented his stall, said on his business’ social media pages that his nasi lemak shop is set to open up in Shah Alam this week, with a week-long nasi lemak giveaway.

NLJT will be offering 100 free nasi lemak packs every day, from February 2 to 7, in a bid to assist underprivileged communities in the area and hopefully also get business off the ground here in the peninsula.

“To commemorate our first week open, we are welcoming the people of Shah Alam to get free plain nasi lemak every day for six days straight. Hopefully this small effort can help those who are in need of food,” he said in the post.

He added that the stall will operate from 5.30am to 9.30 am every Tuesday to Sunday and the free nasi lemak packs will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the first week, they will only be serving plain nasi lemak, nasi lemak with egg and nasi lemak with spicy fried chicken.

“All of our equipment and utensils are still on the way from Sarawak. God willing, all the other side dishes will be ready to be served by next week.”

Mohd Ali said in an earlier post that he was sad to leave Sarawak, where he had been operating since 2016 at two separate locations in Kuching and Samarahan, but didn’t want to be away from his wife either, who had to move here for work.

“Just when our business was really growing, we had to change our plans and follow God’s path.

“NLJT is actually her business. She taught me everything I know about cooking and running the stall,” he said in the post.

“So, once my wife got the news that she had to move to Shah Alam, I didn’t think twice about moving our business there as well even though I knew we’d have to start from scratch.”

In August last year, Mohd Ali and his establishment went viral on social media after he posted images of a dog, nicknamed Abang Long, patiently queueing up for food just like the other customers at his stall.

He even ended up befriending the dog and would always feed it his signature fried chicken whenever it came around to his stall.

Abang Long also featured prominently on NLJT’s social media pages as Mohd Ali regularly uploaded comical pictures of their encounters every time the dog came by for a snack.

Just before he left Sarawak, Mohd Ali managed to enjoy one last moment with his furry friend as he uploaded photos of their final meeting on Instagram, as with a heavy heart, he fed it for one last time. – Malay Mail