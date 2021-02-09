Stay out of our state’s politics in next election, GPS tells non-Sarawak based parties

KUCHING (Feb 9): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition is not in favour of non-Sarawak based political parties contesting in the next election in the state, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersaru (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“The interest of GPS is only confined within the boundaries of Sarawak. We have no intention to contest in Sabah as well as Peninsula Malaysia, as we want to only take care of our state.”

“If can, other political parties that did not originate from Sarawak, whether they are from the ruling coalition or the opposition, there is no need to contest in our state. Let the Sarawak-based political parties look after the state,” said Abdul Karim.

He said this at a press conference after officiating a ‘Prihatin Youth Programme 2021’ programme at his office at the new Baitulmakmur building, Petra Jaya here today.

Whether it’s the political parties Umno, PAS, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Democratic Action Party (DAP) or Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Abdul Karim opined these parties should instead focus on other states and not contest in the Sarawak.

However, he pointed out Section 13 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 had stated clearly that no elections are to be held until the Emergency Order is lifted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Commenting on a viral video showing political parties’ shirts and flags were being printed, seemingly in preparation for an election, Abdul Karim said the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin eventually had to seek a fresh mandate from the people due to the political uncertainty faced by the government.

A state of emergency was proclaimed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 12 as a proactive measure to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the country and will stand until Aug 1.