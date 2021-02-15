Covid-19: 246 new cases in Sarawak today, 171 in Sibu alone

KUCHING (Feb 15): The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today shot up to 246, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,832.

The state’s death toll remains at 61 as no new deaths were recorded by SDMC today.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference that the majority of the new cases today were detected in Sibu at 171, followed by Kapit (22), Julau (21), Samarahan (12), Kuching (8), Bintulu (6), Tatau (2), Miri (2) and one each in Dalat and Bau.

Yesterday, the state recorded 61 cases and three fatalities.

Out of Sibu District’s 171 cases today, 164 were individuals screened through active case detection (ACD) of earlier positive cases, while seven others were voluntarily screened at healthcare centres in the district.

Sibu’s Covid-19 tally stands at 2,539 cases and 33 deaths as of today.

Uggah said in Kapit, 12 cases involved the Pasai Cluster, while nine were results of ACD, and one was screened at a healthcare centre in the district.

All the 21 cases in Julau involved the Nanga Lijan Cluster.

In Samarahan, all 12 were from ACD.

In Kuching, seven cases were from ACD, and one was a result of screening of healthcare workers in the district which was categorised as an imported case as the case had gotten the infection in Sibu.

In Bintulu District, five were from ACD, while one involved the Rakut Cluster.

In Tatau District, both cases were results of individual screening at healthcare centres in the district, while Miri’s two cases were from ACD.

The case in Dalat District is from the Pasai Cluster, and the case in Bau District is from the Tabong Cluster.

Meanwhile, Uggah informed that there were 253 patients had recovered and had been discharged with Miri Hospital recording the majority at 91, Sibu Hospital (71), Kapit Hospital (48), Sarawak General Hospital (32), Bintulu Hospital (10) and Sarikei Hospital (1).

“As of today, 4,954 or 72.51 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 1,789 cases are still being treated at hospitals. Out of that, 910 are in Sibu Hospital, 361 cases in Miri Hospital, 162 cases in Kapit Hospital, 138 in Bintulu Hospital,136 in Sarawak General Hospital, 76 in Sarikei Hospital, two each in Limbang Hospital and Saratok Hospital, and one each in Sri Aman Hospital and Lawas Hospital,” he said.

There are 246 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported today, with one still awaiting lab results.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 349 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Monday. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,259 individuals at 84 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 64,383.