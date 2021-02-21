Don’t eat shellfish, dept warns after detecting PSP toxins

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Fisheries Department warned the people against selling or consuming shellfish as Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) toxins reached dangerous levels in the Sungai Trayong waters.

“High levels of PSP toxins have been detected in the waters of sungai Trayong, Tuaran,” said Tuaran District Fisheries enforcer Chin Tet Foh here today.

“As a result of analysis of oyster (shellfish) samples conducted by the Fisheries Biosecurity Unit at Likas Fisheries Complex, the PSP level has reached a dangerous level in shellfish.

“In this regard, the public is advised or prohibited from selling and consuming shellfish like oysters, lokan, mussels and other types of shellfish,” he said.

However, he added that all types of fish, squid and prawns are safe to eat but its gills and stomachs should be cut, discarded and cleaned before cooking.