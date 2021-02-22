UMS-made face masks for exam candidates

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) donated 500 Covi-Pro face masks to the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) students of SMK Putatan.

UMS Center for Instrumentation and Science Services director Associate Prof Dr Zaleha A Aziz said the contribution is indicative of the university’s concern to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic spread, including the school areas.

“It is hoped this contribution of face masks can be utilized by the SMK Putatan staff, especially in facilitating the running of smooth teaching and learning sessions,” she said.

Meanwhile, SMK Putatan Student Affairs senior assistant Faridah Yanin expressed her appreciation to UMS for the contribution.

“This contribution is very meaningful to the school, especially in helping to ensure the safety of students from the Covid-19 pandemic threat,” she said.

“This also facilitates the school in ensuring every Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) step set by the Ministry of Health Malaysia is being complied while facing the SPM examination, which started today and STPM, which will start in March,” she added.

Faridah also said that the face masks will be given to 262 SPM students and 170 STPM students for use during the examination.

During the presentation ceremony held recently, Faridah received the UMS Covi-Pro face masks from PIPS science officer Noor Azimah Pelah.

UMS also contributed 250 face masks to SMK St Mary Limbahau Papar earlier this month.

The UMS Covi-Pro face masks are produced by the Engineer Faculty volunteer team led by Dr Choong Wai Heng for the use of UMS frontline staff and members.

UMS also contributed the face masks to frontliners of various agencies like Sabah State Health Department, Likas Hospital, Ministry of Health Malaysia Training Institute, Malaysian Immigration Department and MASwings Sdn Bhd.