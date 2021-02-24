‘Every ministry has a role in ensuring success of National Unity Policy’

KUALA LUMPUR: Every ministry has a role in ensuring successful implementation of the National Unity Policy and National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030, says Minister of National Unity, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

She said the policy based on the concept of ‘Unity in Diversity’ was developed together with all the ministries and had set long-term strategies in a continuous effort to preserve unity among the people.

“The policy and blueprint cut across all sectors, whether government or private entities or non-

governmental organisations, and we want every ministry to together ensure its success.

“For example, the issue of unity in education is the responsibility of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture,” she said during the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme, broadcast live by RTM1 here yesterday.

Halimah said the perception of unity being the responsibility of her ministry alone was inaccurate, instead all parties should work together and be united to ensure that the objectives of the policy could be achieved.

The policy outlines three main objectives, namely, strengthening unity and national integration based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara; creating a national identity with strong self-esteem, patriotism, concern for others, tolerance, mutual respect and responsibility; and producing Malaysians who appreciate and imbibe unity.

Halimah said the National Unity Policy and National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030 were formulated to support the strategies and to set the national aspirations that were to be achieved within the next 10 years.

She said the National Unity Policy was also in line with the country’s main policies such as the Shared Prosperity Vision (WKB) 2030 and Five-Year Plan.

“We are in the process of drawing up the National Unity Blueprint which details the things that must be done,” she added. — Bernama