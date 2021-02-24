Sungai Serai estate in Niah Sawai Land District under lockdown after 8 Covid-19 positive cases detected

MIRI (Feb 24): The Sungai Serai estate in Niah Sawai Land District has been placed under lockdown with starting today (Feb 24) after eight Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the area, said the minister-in-charge of Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, who is state Transport Minister said the estate will be placed under lockdown until March 10.

“There are now three areas under lockdown including this estate. The other two are Rh Pengabang and Rh Matthew Tiri both in Beluru district,” said Lee in a press statement today

Lee said 11 longhouses under the MDDMC’s purview have ended their lockdown. The 11 longhouses are Rh Emah (Beluru), Rh Apoi (Beluru), Rh Anthony (Beluru), Rh Chabu (Beluru), Rh Justine (Beluru), Rh Nelson (Beluru), Rh Lawang (Beluru), Rh Banyan (Beluru), Rh Clarence (Subis), Rh Sabang (Subis) and Long Jeeh (Telang Usan).

On another note, Lee reminded those celebrating Chap Goh Meh on Friday to comply with the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which has been laid out by the State Disaster Management Committee.

He also stressed the importance of strong cooperation between the frontliners and the community to ensure that Miri will revert to be a green zone again.

“The frontliners will continue to do their job, but what is more important is that the cooperation between the two parties in overcoming the pandemic.

“Please continue to comply with the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and avoid going into crowded place, confined space and maintain good social distancing,” said Lee.