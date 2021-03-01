Bedayan Cluster officially ends, 26 active clusters remain in Sarawak

KUCHING (Mar 1): The Bedayan Covid-19 Cluster in Serian district has officially ended, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The State Health Department today declared the end of the Bedayan Cluster after there were no new cases recorded in the past 28 days,” he said at the Covid-19 update today.

The Bedayan Cluster involving villages in Serian and Samarahan districts was identified on Jan 27, and was said to have spread following social gatherings.

As of Feb 1, the Cluster had recorded a total 17 cases after 548 individuals were screened.

On a related matter, Uggah who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said 26 Covid-19 clusters are all still active throughout Sarawak.

A total five new cases were recorded under Gelong Cluster in Kapit, bringing the total number of cases under this cluster to 184 cases. This came after 231 individuals were screened, of which 47 were tested negative and no pending test result.

The Sungai Bakong Cluster (Meradong) recorded four new cases, bringing the total number of cases under this cluster to 146 cases. This was after 747 individuals had been screened, with 502 tested negative and 10 waiting for test result.

A total three new cases were recorded under the Jalan Green Cluster, which brings the total number of cases under this cluster to 24 cases. This was after 250 individuals had been screened, with 266 tested negative and no pending test result

Jalan Muhibbah Cluster (Betong) recorded two new cases which brings the total number of cases under this cluser to 69. A total 1,216 individuals under this cluser have been screened so far, of which 817 were tested negative and 330 awaiting test results.

Two new cases were also recorded under the Pasai Cluster (Sibu), which brings the total number of cases to 2,666. This was after 41,500 individuals had been screened, of which 38,591 were found negative and 243 more still wait for test results.

Only one new case was recorded under Emperoh Jambu Cluster (Kuching) which brings the total to 166 cases. A total 660 individuals have been screened under this cluser, of which 362 were negative and 132 still wait for test results.

Only one new case was in the other 21 clusters as well as the Tangab Sub-Cluster in Subis today.

Uggah also announced that Selangau is now a Covid-19 red zone after recording 41 ocal infection cases respectively in the past 14 days.

Mukah district (previously a green zone) has changed to yellow zone status after having recorded two local infection cases within two week period.

On the other hand, Tatau district is now back to green zone after not recording new local infection cases.

Based on Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

Uggah also reported that nine districts namely Kanowit, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Samarahan, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as red zones with accumulated number of 2,562 local infection cases in a two-week period.

The districts of Julau, Subis, Bau, Bukit Mabong, Dalat and Sri Aman remain as orange ones with total 179 local infection cases in the past 14 days.

Pusa, Song, Asajaya, Beluru, Sarikei, Lundu, Saratok, Sebauh, Serian and Belaga stay as yellow zones with accumulated number of 90 cases in a two-week period.

Thirteen other districts retained their status as green zones or with zero local cases.