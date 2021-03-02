Sarawak Utd seek state GLC investors

KUCHING (March 1): Sarawak United FC are seeking major investment from Sarawakian government-linked companies (GLCs) to ensure their financial stability.

Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) president Dato Posa Majais therefore hopes that the government will allow state GLCs to acquire shares in the Premier League club.

“We had a meeting recently in Mukah and we have written and sent a letter to the state government to help Sarawak United FC compete in the Malaysian League,” Posa said at a press conference held at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre on Monday.

He also revealed that potential investor will be entitled to up to 70 per cent of stake in Sarawak United FC.

Posa and FAS are the current shareholders of the club.

“The move is to ensure Sarawak United FC remain financially sound,” he said.

“We also want Sarawakian GLC to manage the club’s finances,” he added.

Meanwhile, Posa said that Sarawak United FC would consider bringing back Sarawak United II should they have the financial boost.

The club’s second team is unable to take part in the upcoming season as they need about RM2 million or more to compete in the M3 League, the national third tier football competition.

“As for now, we need to focus on strengthening Sarawak United FC before thinking of sending another team to compete in the Malaysian League,” he said.