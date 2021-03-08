Appointments of potential vaccine recipients not listed in first phase cancelled

PUTRAJAYA (March 8): The appointments of those who are not listed under the first phase as Covid-19 vaccine recipients have been cancelled following complaints by whistle-blowers on queue cutting, said Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin.

According to him, there were about 200 complaints received on the issue so far and in one complaint dated March 4, it was found some names in the list were not categorised under first phase.

“When I checked all the replies provided, some centres had already completed vaccinating frontliners so they added individuals from other agencies not listed under phase one.

“On based the complaints, we have cancelled all appointments of those who are not listed under phase first,” he said in a joint media conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on the development of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme here today.

Khairy said a briefing would be held for all members of Parliament on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“I will coordinate with them on the date and place so that all backbenchers would be briefed. It maybe divided into an opposition backbencher session followed by a government backbencher session on the same day, he said. – Bernama