3 new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Mar 12): Three new Covid-19 clusters have been identified today, which were all from communities, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The new clusters are the Jalan Main Bazaar Cluster in Sri Aman, Buluh Pasi Cluster in Meradong and Sena Cluster in Miri.

The Jalan Main Bazaar Cluster in Sri Aman originated from a village at that road. It involved a family before spreading to students at a secondary school in Sri Aman.

“The index case is a Sarawakian woman aged 52 which was detected through a pre-operation screening at Sarawak General Hospital on Mar 1. Close contact tracing was carried out and all of them were put into the quarantine centre in Sri Aman. The rT-PCR test carried out found 11 additional cases, of which 10 were family members, including index case, and two school mates of one close contact,” said Uggah at the daily Covid-19 update press conference today.

He said a total of 133 individuals have been screened with 103 of them tested negative, and 18 awaiting laboratory results.

Contract tracing to the positive cases from this cluster is still being carried out. Those who tested positive were admitted into SGH and Sri Aman quarantine centre for isolation and further treatment, he said.

The Buluh Pasi Cluster was detected at a longhouse at Sungai Buluh, Jalan Pasi in Meradong. The index case was traced through a workplace screening carried out by his employer’s own initiative.

“The index case who works at Bandar Sibu went for the screening at Lanang Health Clinic and was found positive on Feb 20. He is believed to have gotten infected from the community, due to close interaction in the same longhouse. From the further investigation and active tracing, 20 additional positive cases were found, including three new cases today.”

A total of 267 individuals have been screened with 246 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

All 21 positive cases from this cluster have been admitted into Sarikei Hospital for isolation and further treatment.

The Sena Cluster in Miri involved close contact to index case from Lorong Sena at Desa Senadin, Permyjaya and two longhouses in Subis district.

The index case is a Sarawakian woman aged 47 who was detected from a screening on Feb 24.

“She started showing symptoms on Feb 19, and contact tracing and screening at all localities she had visited yielded 61 additional positive cases. A total of 166 people were screened, 95 were found negative and 10 are still waiting for their results.

All the positive cases were admitted into Miri Hospital and Miri quarantine centre for isolation and further treatment.

Aside from the three new clusters, 25 other clusters remain active. Out of the 25, five clusters recorded new positive cases today.

The Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching recorded the most number of positive cases with 14, bringing the total number of cases to 278. A total of 1,400 individuals have been screened with 963 of them tested negative, and 159 awaiting laboratory results.

The Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau recorded three new positive cases, bringing the total to 43. A total of 150 individuals have been screened with 107 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong recorded three new positive cases, bringing the total to 290. A total of 2,700 individuals have been screened with 2,333 of them tested negative, and 77 awaiting laboratory results.

The Jalan Kiba Cluster in Sibu recorded one new positive case, bringing the total to 37. A total of 96 individuals have been screened with 59 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

The Gelong Cluster in Kapit recorded one new positive case, bringing the total number of cases to 241. A total of 288 individuals have been screened with 47 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

The remaining active clusters were the Melor Cluster in Pusa, Jalan Awang Cluster in Sibu, Buloh Cluster in Selangau, Jalan Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan, Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching, Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching, Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman, Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit, Geronggang Cluster in Sibu, Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu, Univista Cluster in Samarahan, Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu, Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau, Seruas Cluster in Beluru, Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman, Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu, Tabong Cluster in Bau, Rakut Cluster in Miri and Pasai Cluster in Sibu.

There were no new cases reported for the Tangap Sub-Cluster in Subis.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department announced that the Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong has ended as no new cases have been reported in the last 14 days.