State govt should not rush to vaccinate rural areas in one-go, explain process properly, says PKR Sarawak vice-chairman

MIRI (Mar 14): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak rejects the state government plan to vaccinate all categories of people in rural areas at the same time instead of separating them into phases, unless the process has been duly explained to them.

PKR Sarawak vice chairman Roland Engan in a press statement published on his Facebook last night lamented that the vaccination in remote rural areas should not be carried out in one go.

“Unless the government has duly exhausted its plans and efforts to explain the vaccination process to the rural folks,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Commitee (SDMC) chairman in a news report published on Saturday said that the state government intended to vaccinate all categories of people in rural areas at the same time instead of separating them into phases.

Uggah claimed that this would make the vaccination programme more effective as health officers mobilised to these remote areas would not have to go over there again and again to administer the vaccines according to their categories and phases.

“The excuse that the health officers mobilised to these remote areas with the vaccines would not have to go over there again and again to administer vaccines according to their categories and phases, is not acceptable at all.

“Without any outreach programme to explain the need of vaccination process to fight Covid-19 as promised, it is irresponsible to say that “one-go vaccination” method would be much more effective,” Roland lamented.

He pointed out that the government had not exhausted its plans and efforts to explain the vaccination process to the people in rural areas, thus they should raise the effectiveness of the plan rather than carry out the vaccination programme in rural areas in one-go.