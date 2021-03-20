PH Sarawak’s fight goes on as it monitors seat allocation changes after Sng’s resignation, says Chong

KUCHING (March 20): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak is keeping its options open to any changes in seat allocations for the next state election, said its chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

The Stampin MP said following the resignation of Julau MP Larry Sng from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) last month, some of the PH seats, particularly in the Julau parliamentary, may need to change as well.

“The agreement (early this year) stays, but we are still open to any proposals, one or two, or three seats that may have better options than what have been agreed upon.

“What is important now is to consider whatever that can improve our chances in winning in the next state election. What has been agreed upon by the three component parties (PKR, Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Amanah) previously will still be the basis,” said Chong at a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters this morning.

There are two state seats in the Julau parliamentary – Pakan and Meluan. Currently, Pakan assemblyman is Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Meluan assemblyman is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Rolland Duat Jubin.

In the 2016 state election, DAP fielded Rinda Juliza Alexander as its candidate for Pakan while PKR fielded Semana Sawang for Meluan.

Earlier this year, it had been agreed upon that PKR had been allocated both the Pakan and Meluan seats for the next state election.

In a press conference on Jan 2 this year, Chong announced that PKR will be contesting in 47 seats, DAP in 26 seats and Amanah in 9 seats.

Meanwhile, asked if Sng’s departure would affect PH Sarawak’s strength, Chong, who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, said leaders come and go but the political struggles of PH and its component parties remain.

“There are some turncoats along the way, some betrayal and ‘frogging’, but PH Sarawak as a whole remains, our cause, political struggle, vision and mission remain.

“We will continue to fight for a better Sarawak with good governance, and more accountability and transparency in the administration of the state. That remains through and through,” he assured.

Earlier, Chong revealed a new lineup of PH Sarawak office bearers after excluding Sng, who was PH Sarawak deputy chairman I.

The new Deputy Chairman I is now Miri MP Dr Michael Teo from PKR, whie the new Deputy Chairman II is Abang Halil from Amanah.

“This will be the formal PH Sarawak lineup that we have decided,” said Chong.

He added that PH Sarawak will hold another meeting in the next two weeks to deliberate some matters, especially on land reform and the civil service reform.

“There is a lot of unfairness and injustice in the current setup and policy, and the structure which needs certain aspects of reform, and that is what we are looking into,” he said.