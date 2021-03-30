Covid-19: Sarawak records 153 new cases, two deaths today

KUCHING (March 30): Sarawak recorded two new Covid-19 deaths along with 153 new positive cases today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update statement today.

The committee said the latest deaths were recorded in Miri and Bintulu, bringing the state’s current death toll to 107.

“The 106th death was of a 33-year-old local man who was admitted to the Miri Hospital after suffering from breathing difficulties. The case was coughing a day before receiving treatment at the hospital

“His rt-PCR test result came back positive for Covid-19 on March 28. His health continued to deteriorate and he died on March 28,” SDMC said, adding that the man had comorbidity history of high blood pressure.

MORE TO FOLLOW