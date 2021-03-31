Police hunt for burglar who hurt occupants in house at Kampung Tanjung Bako

KUCHING (March 31): The police are currently tracking down a male suspect who allegedly broke into a house in Kampung Tanjung Bako and caused injuries to two of the house occupants.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement said the suspect had allegedly broke into the house around 4.30am on March 29.

“The victims, a 51-year-old father and his 18-year-old son are currently being treated at the Sarawak Heart Centre and Sarawak General Hospital,” said Awang Din.

He added that the suspect allegedly attacked the duo with a sharp object believed to be a knife after he was caught red handed inside the house.

According to Awang Din, the family was preparing breakfast when the suspect entered the house.

After the attack, the suspect managed to escape from where he entered.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and Section 448 of the Penal Code for house trespass.