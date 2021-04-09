Senior citizen behind theft of forklift nabbed, accomplice sought

KUCHING (April 9): Police arrested a senior citizen on suspicion of masterminding the theft of a forklift belonging to an engineering firm.

Acting district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the suspect, in his 60s, was picked up from his house in Bintawa on Wednesday.

“The forklift was only found missing on the morning of April 5 which led the company to lodge a police report.

“An investigation led to the discovery of the forklift at a scrap yard in Pending around 1.30pm on April 7,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said acting on information obtained, police tracked down the suspect and upon arresting him at his house, found four sets of tyres believed to belong to the stolen forklift.

“The suspect told police that he paid for a crane service to lift the forklift onto a lorry for transportation to the scrap yard,” he added.

Merbin also said police are now on the lookout for the suspect’s accomplice.

The case has been classified under Section 379A of the Penal Code.