Sabah loses RM100 million annually to water, power theft

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah loses nearly RM100 million a year to water and electricity theft, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

The state loses approximately RM70 million to water theft and about RM30 million to electricity theft, said Hazani.

“We have discussed this matter with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) and we will discuss with the Water Department. This time, we will take prevention action,” said Hazani.

He explained that individuals caught stealing water or electricity will face action under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959, as opposed to being charged under the Penal Code as before.

This suggestion, said Hazani, had received agreement from Bukit Aman.

Separately, police are expected to launch a large-scale integrated operation to eradicate illegal squatter settlements, once the Covid-19 situation is under control.

This includes taking action against individuals found complicit in the presence of illegal immigrants, said Hazani.

“District police chiefs have been ordered to identify squatter settlements in their respective areas. We will take action against this once the Covid-19 situation is controlled. This issue has prolonged in Sabah for decades.

“Some landlords also take advantage of the situation by building settlements and renting them out to immigrants. These settlements will also be demolished,” he said.

Hazani emphasised that immigrants can enter the state and elsewhere, provided they have legal documents.