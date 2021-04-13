Covid-19: Another record high for Sarawak with 607 new positive cases today, four deaths

KUCHING (April 13): Sarawak recorded four Covid-19 death cases along with 607 new cases today, the highest single-day increase in the state so far, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

This new record, which also puts Sarawak at the top of the list in the country, surpassed the state’s previous highest daily cases at 555 on April 9.

The committee said three districts in the state registered the most cases with Bintulu being the highest at 130, followed by Kuching and Sibu, which both recorded 106 cases respectively.

“Other districts which recorded cases were Mukah (52), Miri (49), Kapit (33), Meradong (29), Saratok (23), Samarahan (14), Sarikei (14), Betong (8), Bukit Mabong (8), Selangau (8), Subis (8), Dalat (5), Kanowit (3), Matu (3), Julau (2), Serian (2), Sri Aman (2), Asajaya (1), and Beluru (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 20,959,” SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 statement.

MORE TO COME