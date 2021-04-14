Fatal gunshot victim in Bau found to be Covid-19 positive

KUCHING (April 14): A man, 55, who is believed to have died from gunshot wounds in the jungle near Kampung Stenggang, Bau-Lundu road on April 10 was confirmed positive for Covid-19, says Bau Fire Station chief Tawang Lingem.

Thirteen fire personnel who helped to bring the body out of the jungle were thus instructed to undergo Covid-19 swab test on Monday (April 12).

Tawang also he and five other personnel were also ordered to undergo quarantine at home after undergoing the Covid-19 swab test.

“Yesterday (Monday), I was contacted by the Ministry of Health asking us who were involved in the rescue operation so that they could do the Covid-19 swab test.

“We are now ordered to be quarantined at homes until the results of the test come out, which is expected tomorrow (today),” he said when contacted yesterday,

Meanwhile, Bau District Police chief, DSP Poge Nyaon, said seven policemen who were involved in the operation were also being quarantined.

“They consist of an officer and six personnel who were instructed to undergo Covid-19 swab test yesterday (Monday),” said Poge.

During the incident on April 10, the deceased, identified as Nohen Pates, was allegedly shot dead by his own brother during a hunting trip.

It is understood that they had split up in the forest. The deceased was hunting for frogs in the river and his brother mouse-deer.

The deceased was found with buckshot wounds to his chest.

It took firemen about 20 minutes to reach an opening by the river where the deceased was found.