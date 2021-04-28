Woman feared missing after failing to return to longhouse from orchard in Baram

MIRI (Apirl 28): A woman is feared missing after she failed to return to the longhouse from her orchard in Rh Niga Sungai Nyiro in Tinjar, Baram.

Marudi District police chief DSP Jo Heng when contacted said police received a report lodged by the victim’s son this morning.

“Her 42- year-old son lodged a police report at Long Lama police station after his 75-year-old mother failed to return to their longhouse since April 24,” said Jo.

On April 24, the son had accompanied his mother to their orchard which was not far from the longhouse.

He returned to the longhouse the same day, while the victim decided to spend the night in the orchard.

When he returned to the orchard the next day, the son could not find the victim which prompted villagers to search for her.

However, they failed to locate her which led to the son lodging a missing person’s report earlier today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Fire and Rescue (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said a Search and Rescue (SAR) has been activated following a call made by Long Lama police station.

“A team of personnel from Bomba Lopeng had been deployed to carry out the SAR,” it said.